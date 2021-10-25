Zimbabwe: CAPS United Salvage Pride, Dynamos Remain Unbeaten

CAPS United bowed out of the Chibuku Super Cup on a high after salvaging some lost pride with a comeback win over ZPC Kariba in their final Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Having already bowed out of contention for a quarterfinal place Caps United were playing for nothing but pride while ZPC Kariba needed a win by more than a goal to pip Harare City for a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

In the end, it was Caps United who were celebrating after they produced an inspired second-half performance to rally from a goal down to beat ZPC Kariba.

The result ended ZPC Kariba's dream of progressing to the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals.

ZPC Kariba had taken the lead on the half-hour mark courtesy of a well taken shot by Moses Demera from a tight angle.

Caps United appeared determined to dash ZPC Kariba's hopes and they looked on course to do that in the 52nd minute when Joseph Thulani unleashed a thunderous volley from the edge of the box which took a deflection on its way into the top corner.

Striker Clive Augusto completed the comeback in the 69th minute when he headed home the winner from a corner kick.

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo was delighted by the team's response in the second half.

"I am actually happy for the boys. We responded well because we did not have a very good game in the first half. Our approach was wrong but we changed the mental attitude in the second half," said Dodo.

"We started probing, we started doing the right things, we kept the ball very well, our movements were perfect and we were blessed with goals. What impressed me most was the conversion (rate) in the second half," he said.

The win ended CAPS United's winless run in the competition as it as it was only their second victory in 10 matches.

After the win CAPS United also leapfrogged ZPC Kariba into third place on the final standings with 12 points, two behind second-placed Harare City and nine adrift of table-toppers Dynamos.

CAPS United and ZPC Kariba will now shift focus to the Premier League which is expected to begin early next month.

Meanwhile, in the other Group, 1 match Dynamos maintained their unbeaten after playing a goalless draw against Harare City at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

CAPS United (0) 2

ZPC Kariba (1) 1