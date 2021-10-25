Namibia: Geingob Joins Fellow Liverpool Supporters in Celebrating United Thrashing

25 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob has again nailed his Premier League colours to the mast by celebrating Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Manchester United on social media.

"Five reasons (5-0) why You Will Never Walk Alone. What a massacre at Old Trafford against the home team, Manchester United! Well done, Liverpool FC. Final score: Manchester United 0 - Liverpool FC 5," Geingob posted after last night's match.

Geingob's team inflicted a historic hammering on the old foe as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving united coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging to his job.

For the first time in Premier League history, United were behind 4-0 at half-time. United's hopes of a first league title since 2013 already look over as they remain eight points off the leaders.

