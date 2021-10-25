Namibia: Geingob Joins Fellow Liverpool Supporters in Celebrating United Thrashing

President Hage Geingob has again nailed his Premier League colours to the mast by celebrating Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Manchester United on social media.

"Five reasons (5-0) why You Will Never Walk Alone. What a massacre at Old Trafford against the home team, Manchester United! Well done, Liverpool FC. Final score: Manchester United 0 - Liverpool FC 5," Geingob posted after last night's match.

Geingob's team inflicted a historic hammering on the old foe as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving united coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging to his job.

For the first time in Premier League history, United were behind 4-0 at half-time. United's hopes of a first league title since 2013 already look over as they remain eight points off the leaders.