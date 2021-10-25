Nigeria/Ghana: AWCON 2022 Qualifiers - Super Falcons Qualify for Final Round Despite Loss to Ghana

24 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria's Super Falcons have qualified for the final round of 2o22 Africa Women's Cup of Nations despite suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana on Sunday.

Nigeria advanced after a 2-1 aggregate victory and will face the winner of the tie between Cote d'Ivoire and Niger Republic for the competition proper taking place in Morocco.

A qualification for the tournament will see eleven times winners, Nigeria stand a chance to qualify for the Women's World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The Black Queens opened scoring in the 48th minute through Princella Adubea after a goalless first half.

A red card for captain Portia Boakye and Nigeria holding on to their aggregate advantage ended Ghana's hope of a fightback.

The loss for Ghana means they will continue their wait to feature again at the quadrennial event - a competition they last qualified for in 2007.

