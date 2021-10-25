Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally - Giancarlo Davite Fails to Finish Race

Giancarlo Davite, a key player for team Rwanda in the Mountain Gorilla Rally (RMGR), on Saturday, October 23 failed to finish the race due to technical problems with his car.

The RMGR started on Friday, October 22 with a qualifying round at Amahoro Stadium, before competitive sections kicked off on Saturday in Bugesera district.

During rallying action on Saturday, the Italy-born Rwandan driver was the most promising of the local contingent as he was in the top four in the standings, but unfortunately, by the 6th round, his car experienced mechical issues, after an incident where he went off the road while racing.

"Our very own Davite Giancarlo did not finish today after facing technical challenges. Should the car be repaired, he will have the possibility of rejoining under Rally2 (on Sunday)," Rwanda Motorsport posted on their Twitter handle.

If he continues to drive on Sunday, Davite will be doing it for fun, not for points since he has already been counted out of the rally.

Meanwhile, Kenyan speedster Carl "Flash" Tundo dominated the first day of the rally, increasing his chances of winning the Africa Rally Championship, since he went into the RMGR as the leader of the continent standings, meaning that a win for him in Rwanda would more or as have him declared the African champion.

On the day, Kentan compatriot finished second in the preliminary results, McRae Kimathi third, while local driver Claude Gakwaya finished fourth.

Tomorrow, the rally will be going into the final races in Bugesera.

Ranking of day 1

1. Carl Tundo

2. Patel Karan from Kenya

3.Kimathi McRAE from Kenya

4.Jean Claude Gakwaya