Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Named Best Male Athlete of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge speaks after he was crowned the Sports personality of the Year at the Soya gala in Mombasa (file photo).

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday won the Best Male Athlete accolade during the 2021 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards held in Greece.

Kipchoge delivered a masterclass in marathon running, breaking away at the 30-kilometre mark and never looking back to retain his Olympic title in two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds during the Tokyo Olympics in August.

It is an honour to win the ANOC Award for the Best Male Athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. With so many beautiful performances by so many athletes, I am proud to be the recipient of this award.

Thank you all for your great support! pic.twitter.com/SQ8upHnVes

- Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) October 24, 2021

He became only the third man to defend the Olympic men's marathon title after Ethiopia's Abebe Bikila (1960 and 1964) and East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).

The victory at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was Kipchoge's 13th success in the 15 marathons he has raced in since 2013. He broke the world record in 2018 when he timed 2:01.39 in the Berlin Marathon.

On October 12, 2019, Kipchoge timed 1:59.40 at the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria. But the time did not count as a new marathon record since standard competition rules were not followed.

"It is an honour to win the ANOC Award for the Best Male Athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. With so many beautiful performances by so many athletes, I am proud to be the recipient of this award. Thank you all for your great support," the world record holder said.

He received his award from the president of Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa Mustapha Berraf at the Open Air Theatre of the Creta Maris Beach Hotel, in Greece.

The awards were organised by ANOC to celebrate the achievements of athletes at the Tokyo Games.

The ANOC Awards winners for 2021

Best Female Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020: Estonia Fencing Épée Team

Best Male Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020: Italy Cycling-Track Team Pursuit

Best Female Team of Tokyo 2020: New Zealand Rugby Sevens

Best Male Team of Tokyo 2020: Japan Baseball

Best Female Athlete of Tokyo 2020: Maggie Mac Neil

Best Male Athlete of Tokyo 2020: Eliud Kipchoge

Outstanding Athlete Performance: Mijaín López

Outstanding NOC of Tokyo 2020: Japanese Olympic Committee

Contribution to the Olympic Movement: John Coates