South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Premier Maape On the Torching of the Property Belonging to Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe

press release

Earlier today we received sad news of the torching of the property that belongs to Kgosi Ramono Linchwe of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in Moruleng.

The information gleaned from the Office of the Police Commissioner is that the investigation on the matter is continuing. However it was established that a group of unknown people went to the Royal homestead and fought the security at the gate. After overpowering the security they then entered the homestead and torched the property

I have already directed the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari and SAPS Provincial Commissioner, General Kwena to take urgent steps to safeguard the personal safety of Kgosi Ramono Linchwe, and to ensure that the safety of the rest of the community is guaranteed.

We are saddened by this cowardice act which is intended to reverse the gains of the intervention by Provincial Government into the administration of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela and stir conflict within the community against the rebuilding effort, we together with the Royal Family are working tirelessly to fulfil.

We call upon the community of Moruleng and all the areas under Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Administration to work with government to restore calm in the area and assist the police to apprehend those responsible for this unfortunate incident.

Those who are against peace should not be allowed to succeed. Much progress has been registered since we took over the administration of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela following the findings of the commission of inquiry commissioned by the Premier.

We will soon be reporting back to the community on actions being taken to hold those responsible for maladministration in the affairs of the community. I thank You.