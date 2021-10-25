Seychelles: Enterprise Seychelles Agency to Create Opportunities in Tourism, Fisheries, Agriculture

Enterprise Seychelles Agency will put more emphasis on creating opportunities for entrepreneurs in the tourism, fisheries and agricultural sectors while also reviving local artisanal works, a top official said on Thursday.

The chief executive of the agency, Angelic Appoo, made the announcement during a press conference on the agency's strategies and functions for the coming years.

"We are working with various people from these sectors to ensure that people can move into these sectors, where we hope to have a more local touch, such as in tour guiding, fish produce as well as more local agricultural products that can help reduce importation costs," she said.

Appoo said that these sectors are the main pillars of the Seychelles' economy and provide huge opportunities for entrepreneurs.

She spoke of the various space and facilities that the agency has made available to local entrepreneurs, especially where artisans are concerned.

"We recently relaunched temporary activities at the Regatta site at Beau Vallon, where already craft vendors have begun operating. Many of them came forward and explained that this was their main source of income," said Appoo.

The chief executive also pointed out that only a few food vendors have been given the go-ahead to sell their products at Beau Vallon because, for sanitary purposes, only food vans are allowed.

The site at Beau Vallon is very popular among locals and tourists. Before Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the location hosted the popular Bazar Labrin (evening bazaar ) on Wednesdays and an annual regatta festival.

Appoo also spoke about the agency's concern with regards to street vendors. Many of them have been given kiosks provided by the agency to sell their products but many remains closed while vendors are still operating at various spots on Market Street in the centre of the capital Victoria.

"We are disappointed that a lot of these kiosks, which the vendors themselves asked for, remain empty and we will looking to offer them to more serious people, to ensure they do not go to waste," Appoo stated.

One of the reasons most of the vendors have given for not wanting to move to that location is that it is on the outskirts of town and is not well frequented.

The Agency is calling on entrepreneurs who have been allocated a kiosk at the ex-playground and who are yet to commence operations to return the keys to the facilities, for reallocation to other keen applicants.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to revive artisanal products and discussions have been held with local partners about turning this area into a cultural centre, which will help attract more people and allow vendors to be able to sell their products.

"We want to encourage people to come up with innovative ideas and to promote the production of all things Creole and of Seychelles' origin and a cultural centre will give local micro, small and medium enterprises a place to market and sell their products," she said.