South Africa: Social Development Hosts Basic Income Support Debate, 26 Oct

press release

The Department of Social Development in conversation with experts on the basic income support

The Department of Social Development and its agency, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), will be in conversation with various experts on: "Basic Income Support (BIS) for the Unemployed aged 18-59".

The debate follows a range of longstanding discussions on income support for working-age people who are unemployed and without any means of support. The conversation will draw on available research conducted by various experts with a view to shaping the BIS debate.

In the current economic space of low growth and even negative growth in many countries, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for protecting those in the working-age group of the population has become a greater necessity. This is necessary because the impact of the COVID-19 will undoubtedly continue to be felt for a long time to come, especially by the poor and unemployed.

These conversations will enable government and relevant stakeholders from all sectors to interrogate available evidence on the Basic Income Support. The calls for a BIS have grown following the COVD-19 Pandemic and the debate presents an opportunity to engage these calls based on scientific evidence.