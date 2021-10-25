South Africa: Over 700 Arrests in Latest O Kae Molao Operation

25 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Over 700 suspects were arrested across Gauteng during an O kae Molao Operation this past week.

The weekly operation is integrated with different law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Traffic Department, Metro Police Department, Immigration from the Department of Home Affairs, Tracker, Fidelity, and Community Police Forums, among others.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko at the weekend joined Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela at an operation in Tshwane.

During the operation, the Minister, Premier and MEC assisted in stopping and searching vehicles at a roadblock and interacted with motorists.

"The operation saw over 700 people being arrested throughout the province for various crimes such as theft of motor vehicles, possession of illegal firearms, possession, car breaking,drunk driving, murder, rape and undocumented persons," said the SAPS in a statement.

The Provincial Commissioner expressed appreciation to stakeholders for agreeing to join forces with Gauteng SAPS in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Gauteng. The public was also urged to continue adhering to lockdown level one regulations in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X