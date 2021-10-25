Malawi: First Lady Meets Malawian Ladies Living in UAE Over Girl's Education

Dubai — First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera Saturday evening lobbed for improved girl's education in Malawi from Malawian ladies living in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking during the meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel, she said ladies in diaspora have a role to play in supporting girl child education in Malawi.

"I believe each one of us has a relation who is still in school. I encourage you to continue supporting this noble cause financially or materially," Chakwera said.

The First Lady appreciated various contributions women in diaspora make towards the development of Malawi even though they are living abroad.

"This is why it is very important to meet once in a while to remind each other of the important role women play in society," she said.

Chakwera said there was need to develop and uphold standards to create a safe and sustainable environment in which every woman and girl can exercise their human rights and live up to their full potential.

"Over 85 percent of girls are undereducated and outnumbered in the majority of primary schools and even have fewer opportunities to pursue higher levels of education," she explained.

The First Lady said currently, only 6 percent of girls graduate from high school of which only 2.9 percent go to post-secondary education.

She said that was why she was championing the girl's mentorship programme that addresses the challenges girls face to remain in school, as one way of giving back to society.

"Education is not only a fundamental human right for young people, it is one of the solutions to end poverty in the world," Chakwera said.

Speaking on behalf of Malawian ladies living in UAE, Suzan Mwalwanda said as Malawian women they shared the First Lady's passion and were inspired by her vision.

"We are inspired by your story of a village girl who has made it in life because of education and therefore feel we would be able support in every small way," she said.

Mwalwanda revealed that the pillars of Shaping our Future Foundation weave into some of the topics that top their discussions in various forums among Malawian women in UAE.

"We believe that establishment of trade deals between Malawi and UAE would commercialise agriculture thereby supporting the two pillars of the Shape Our Future Foundation namely: women's economic empowerment and climate smart agriculture," Mwalwanda added.

The First Lady launched her foundation, Shaping Our Future in October 2020 to keep girls in school, support the needs of street children, empower women economically, promote climate smart agriculture and promote sexual and reproductive health among others.