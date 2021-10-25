South Africa: eSwatini Opposition Rejects King Mswati's Offer of a National Dialogue

analysis

Traditional 'Sibaya' consultation is the wrong format, opponents say.

Eswatini's political and civil society opposition has firmly rejected King Mswati's offer -- which followed his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoy on Thursday -- to hold a national dialogue to discuss the troubled country's political future.

Eswatini's main political party, the banned Pudemo, vowed this weekend to continue with protests and strikes to force Mswati into real democratic negotiations.

The country's traditional leadership, the Indvuna Yenkhundla, announced Mswati's acceptance of a national dialogue on Friday, after a regional delegation led by Ramaphosa's special envoy, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe, had met the king.

The delegation representing the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) -- which Ramaphosa currently chairs -- also met Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini, Pudemo, members of Parliament, diplomats, trade unions and other political and civil society groups.

The Indvuna Yenkhundla announced that Mswati would call the national dialogue after the annual Incwala ritual when the king goes into isolation. Swazi sources said the Incwala would finish near the end of January, so it seemed unlikely that the national dialogue would take place before February.

The Indvuna also made it clear that the national dialogue...