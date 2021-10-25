South Africa: Durban Homeless People Get Set to Vote - Some for the First Time

analysis

National Homeless Network presents manifesto to ANC, DA, IFP, and Action SA in Durban meeting.

Some of Durban's homeless people are gearing up to vote, for the first time ever, in a municipal election.

Over the past year, the Denis Hurley Centre, which has an outreach programme, has been attempting to encourage those who live on the street to register and vote. It's been a hard sell, according to its director Raymond Perrier.

"Homeless people have more reasons than most to be disillusioned with politicians. So we have been working with UKZN law students all year, pushing hard and helping homeless people to think about their rights and how the Constitution applies to them," he said.

Before the general election in 2019, the Centre embarked on a pilot project in Durban with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to register people living on the streets who don't have formal addresses.

"The IEC has been fantastic. They can determine the ward through asking where the person usually sleeps, be it in a doorway or on the beachfront. They are then registered for that ward," Perrier said.

During registration weekend for the municipal elections, some homeless people had confirmed their addresses (from the...