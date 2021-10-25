South Africa: Nzimande Saddened By Drowning of Nelson Mandela University Students

25 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has expressed sadness at the drowning of two Nelson Mandela University students whilst swimming in Sardinia Bay on Saturday.

According to reports, one of the students, after experiencing difficulty, managed to swim to shore. However, she passed away, while being attended to by the paramedics and the other student is yet to be found.

Nzimande has urged all students to remain vigilant at all times, even when involved in any recreational activities outside university premises.

"Safety is an individual and a collective responsibility which at all material times must be safeguarded," Nzimande said in a statement on Sunday.

He also urged those who arrange any other activities that involve students to take extra care and ensure safety.

"Organisers should regard themselves as guardians and parents until all return to safety at their institutions."

The Minister has since directed Higher Health, an entity of the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Nelson Mandela University management to provide the necessary support and comfort to the affected students and their families.

He also conveyed well wishes to all divers and rescue teams in their search and rescue exercise, as they locate the other missing student.

The names of both students are being withheld until their families have been traced and notified.

