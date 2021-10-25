South Africa: Free Market Foundation in Turmoil As Legal Battle Becomes Fractious

analysis

The future direction of the organisation is unclear and court papers have been filed about the status of an AGM held more than a year ago. Opposing sides accuse each other of underhand tactics.

The Free Market Foundation is in turmoil with two factions fighting an existential battle over the future direction of the organisation. The battle has become so intense, court papers - with fractious affidavits and replying affidavits - have been issued.

The ostensible legal issue is the status of the outcome of a heated annual general meeting (AGM) that took place more than a year ago, with both sides claiming the other used underhand tactics to try to gain control over the organisation.

But, behind the scenes, there is also a dispute over the character of the organisation and whether it should "confront" the government about critical issues, including, but not limited to, expropriation without compensation.

The battle is not without ironies. The court case cites as one of the respondents Leon Louw, who is the founder of the organisation and for years has been its lodestar. Louw and other board members are accused by some of the existing board members of trying to "own" the organisation....