South Africa: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation On Demolishing Soweto Eyethu Cinema

25 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

No decision to demolish Soweto Eyethu Cinema - Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has noted social media reports on the imminent demolition of the iconic Eyethu Cinema in Mofolo, Soweto.

According to the Heritage Act, approval by a heritage authority is required for the demolition, improvement or otherwise of a structure that has any heritage significance including the ones over 60 years that will be impacted upon by any development.

The department would therefore, like to officially state that no approval has been granted to have Eyethu Cinema demolished.

We can confirm that an application along with a Heritage Impact study has been received through our statutory body, the Provincial Heritage Resources Authority of Gauteng (PHRA-G); however, due to the complexity of the matter which amongst other things, included outstanding information/details required, the matter is still under review in terms of Section 38 of the National Heritage Resources Act 25 of 1999.

PHRA-G finds Eyethu Cinema a significant heritage, cultural and social site with possibilities of restoration, hence the matter is being handled with the required due diligence and sensitivity.

The Department wishes to assure everyone concerned that no decision will be taken on Eyethu Cinema without extensive consultation and engagement with the public and all relevant stakeholders.

