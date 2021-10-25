South Africa: DA Leader John Steenhuisen Points Out 'Dysfunctional ANC Municipalities' While Making His Final Pitch

24 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Steenhuisen quoted government figures that say 64 municipalities are considered delinquent or dysfunctional, and News24's Out of Order survey that found 43 more municipalities on the verge of collapse. This meant more than a third of South Africa's 278 municipalities were failing.

'The one thing that all these broken towns and cities share is an ANC local government,' says Steenhuisen, sweat glistening on his forehead.

'You need to vote with your head," DA leader John Steenhuisen told the DA's final "Get Things Done" rally in central Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square on Saturday.

Logic would dictate that the time is ripe for an opposition party to take over, especially one with proven governance successes and clean audits, such as the DA. Even when it is criticised for not having pro-poor policies, administrators are quick to point out that the indigent are still better served in functional municipalities than in failing ones.

"The one thing that all these broken towns and cities share is an ANC local government," Steenhuisen said, sweat glistening on his forehead. Whoever put up the DA's stage on Saturday forgot that, on a good October day, the sun beats down harshly by 11am.

Still, if election campaigns were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

