Mauritius: Social Housing - Ninety-Two Srm Beneficiaries Become House Owners

press release

A total of 92 families, who are beneficiaries of the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM), received keys to their social housing units, this afternoon, in the presence of the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo. The handing over of keys ceremony, organised by the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF), was held in Port-Louis.

Forty families obtained their social housing unit under the Full Concrete Housing scheme and 52 under the National Housing Development Co. Ltd (NHDC Ltd) Scheme.

In her address, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo underlined that this initiative is a testimony of the commitment and unflinching efforts of the Government to fight poverty. She stated that providing assistance to the struggling members of the population is at the core of Government's agenda.

The Minister further recalled that Government has elaborated the Marshall Plan to initiate actions to provide support to vulnerable families to overcome their difficulties to get out of poverty. The five key pillars of the plan, she informed, are training, financial assistance, housing, family values, and education.

Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo dwelt on the array of schemes and programmes that have been elaborated in respect to the five pillars. These are: the SRM, provision for free education, free transport, school materials for students, and training in various fields. She pointed out that this year some 9,094 children have received school materials, among whom 6,218 in Mauritius and 2,796 in Rodrigues.

Moreover, the Minister recalled that Government aims to construct 12,000 social housing units by 2024, and indicated that 10% of these will be reserved for the NEF beneficiaries. Some more 1,200 eligible beneficiaries will therefore obtain their social units, she said.

As for the Chief Executive Officer of the NEF, Mr Jean François Chaumière, he lauded the Governmental endeavours as regards tackling absolute poverty and the provision of social housing. He stressed that the beneficiaries of social housing would not have the necessary resources on their own to buy or construct their house but have today become house owners with Government's support.

He recalled that Government has over the years improved the infrastructure of social housing units which are now 50 m2 accommodations. He added that the NEF is taking the financial responsibility of up to 80% to relieve the beneficiary from financial burdens.

Furthermore, Mr Chaumière called upon the beneficiaries to act as responsible neighbours and reiterated the importance of education for children to enable them to get out of the cycle of intergenerational poverty.