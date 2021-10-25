Angola: President Rules Out Reshuffle At Sonangol Management

President João Lourenço (file photo).
23 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço ruled out Saturday any changes at the State-owned oil company Sonangol and the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Management, describing the reports as "mere speculation".

João Lourenço was speaking to the press at the end of a visit to the commune of Ramiros, municipality of Belas, in Luanda, where he participated in a campaign to reforest mangroves, an initiative of Sonangol and Associação Otchiva.

"If you've seen the way I have been acting, along these four years in office, I tend to be very discreet when it comes to making changes. It's very rare the society takes notice in advance of the way I make the move in this or that sector", stressed the president.

The President of the Republic said that he maintains his way of acting, "which means that what has been said for some time regarding changes in the management of both Sonangol and the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels, is mere speculation ".

"Let them talk because it won't happen", concluded the President of the Republic.

Sonangol is chaired by Sebastião Pai Querido Martins, while the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency is Paulino Fernando de Carvalho Jerónimo.

