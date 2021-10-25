Namibia: Harry Has a Point

Prince Harry's comments about the ongoing oil drilling in the Kavango was received with mixed reactions from the Namibian public.

Harry added his concerns to the operations of Canadian company ReconAfrica, which is drilling for oil in Kavango East.

"Some things in life are best left undisturbed to carry out their purpose as a natural benefit. This is one of them," Harry said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post.

Some Namibians focused on Harry as an outsider and not what he said. They forget that climate change respects no human determined boundaries.

Prince Harry has a point when he says "either we honour our natural and life-sustaining ecosystems, preserving them for generations to come, or we exploit them on a path to permanent destruction".

Namibians and Batswana should stay the course in advocating the maintenance of our pristine environment and not let promises of riches based on short-term greed lead to irreversible harm.