Tanzania: Zanzibar Fishing, Tourism Thrill Ndayishimiye

BURUNDI President, Évariste Ndayishimiye, has acknowledged efforts being taken by Tanzania and Zanzibar governments to promote economic, social and political transformations, saying his country has a lot to learn in its endeavour towards achieving development goals.

The Head of State made the remarks during his talks with Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi held at the Isle State House as part of activities of his three - day visit to Tanzania which is expected to be concluded today.

"I am happy to be in Zanzibar for the first time ever. It is a good place. We people of Burundi are eager to learn from Zanzibar about tourism and fishing development ...in Burundi, fish are born and die without being caught," said President Ndayishimiye at the Zanzibar Sate House, causing laughter.

He also said that Burundi admires the existing political stability in Tanzania ..."we are trying to emulate this through our cooperation so as to remain stable because since the colonial era, Burundi has not enjoyed peace and stability until recently.

We are trying to promote peace and unity in the country." Ndayishimiye expressed gratitude to Tanzania for its generous support to the people of Burundi, including accommodating refugees and addressing most challenges facing his country.

On his part, President Mwinyi promised to extend cooperation, mainly in building the blue economy which includes fishing, tourism, and oil and gas exploration. "Let us remain connected. We also support your (Burundi) efforts to become a SADC member country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Working under SADC is a strong base for economic and political growth in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region," Dr Mwinyi said.

After the brief meeting at Zanzibar State House, Burundi's President was received at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) at 8:48 am by the Minister of State, Office of the President, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Civil Services and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman and made a stone town tour and visited Fumba Housing investment area in the suburbs of Zanzibar City.

Ndayishimiye also visited the former slave centre- currently the Anglican Church at Mkunazini, Stone Town, as Ms Liberata Mulamula-the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, said the visiting President was impressed with the various opportunities available in Zanzibar.

"Burundi is bordered by Lake Tanganyika, but fishing is not conducted just because of not knowing how to fish! This is one of the opportunities for them, where they have to learn from Zanzibar, that will help bring about a practical change in the lake," he said.

She said another area where the Burundian government wants to learn from Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole is to find ways to promote their tourism, unity and integration.

Various leaders were present at the event, including First Vice President, Othman Masoud Othman, Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, Speaker of the House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulid, Retired President of Zanzibar Aman Abeid Karume, and retired Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, and political party leaders.