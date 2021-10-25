Tanzania: Samia Calls for Assessment of the Role Played By Women

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday instructed the ruling party's women wing, UWT, to prepare a report indicating how Tanzania's women have been economically, politically and intellectually liberated in the 60 years of independence.

December 9, 2021 Tanganyika will clock 60 years of independence and so the President noted that the assessment was important in advancing the movement of the liberation of Tanzanian women in the society.

She was addressing a women's week summit organized by UWT held in Rufiji District in Coast Region where she graced the event. The ceremony was among other things designed to remember the achievements of the first UWT leader, Bibi Titi.

Explaining about the heroine, President Hassan said Bibi Titi had largely succeeded in persuading women and men to join her in the country's struggle for independence. As the leader of Tanu's women's wing, UWT, she traveled around the country urging women to join Tanu.

"This is Bibi Titi Mohamed, a role model who I would like all of us women to emulate her actions, determination and courage in defending the Tanzania we see today," she said.

At the same time, President Hassan called on UWT to ensure that it prepares a report on the economic situation of Tanzanian women after 60 years of independence. "This report must show from the time we started the journey in 1961 until today, how Tanzanian women are economically."

She also said that UWT should come up with a report that will show the Tanzanian woman political situation in the post-independence as well as show what the woman's mental state since independence.

"UWT was created with the aim of liberating women politically, economically, and socially and uniting all Tanzanian women. Now let us ask ourselves if UWT 60 years later has achieved this goal and how many challenges there are that need intervention," she said.