Tanzania: TFF Requests CAF to Move Biashara Vs Al Ahly Tie

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requesting a second leg match between Al Ahly Tripoli and Biashara United be played on Tuesday.

Biashara were due to travel to Libya earlier this week but they couldn't due to financial constraints.

The situation prompted the Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa to intervene by directing TFF to make sure the team travel to Libya for their second leg tie.

However, TFF succeeded to get private jet that will take Biashara United players and officials to Libya but they failed to get airspace permits that will allow Air Tanzania to fly and land in Libya.

The information from TFF Communication department released yesterday said that the federation has written to CAF seeking the postponement of the game until Tuesday October 27.

"We tried our best to fulfill Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa's request to ensure we get a private jet that will see Biashara United fly to Benghaz, Libya only denied by airspace landing permit.

We have already written to CAF asking them to shift the game to Tuesday to allow Biashara get there," said Ndimbo.