Tanzania: Salum - Midfield Maestro Sees Bright Career Ahead

YOUNG Africans midfielder Feisal Salum said his dream is to one day win the Best Player Award of the top flight league while insisting that he has a long way to go in his football career.

His sentiments came after winning last season's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) Best Player prize during the recently held Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Awards in Dar es Salaam.

He managed to outsmart John Bocco (Simba) and Louis Miquissone (Simba) who were also shortlisted for the same Award but in the end, more votes were counted for him.

"I am very happy to win this Award since any football player plays to win such prizes as acknowledgement for his good works as such, I am grateful.

"But, I really want to be the Best Player of the league and that is very possible. Only hard work can make a person accomplish his dreams and nothing else," he said.

Asked whether he has reached at the peak of his career, Feisal simply responded that he still has a long way to go as far as his profession is concerned.

Until now, Feisal is the leading goal scorer in his team for this season after netting two goals against Kagera Sugar and KMC apiece and he is among the players who are on fire in the ongoing Premier League.

He scored a stunning second goal for his team versus KMC at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma which enabled the Jangwani street based club to continue embracing unbeaten run in their three opening matches.

His splendid performance is also seen at the senior football team Taifa Stars where he is executing well his responsibilities thereby winning regular call up for the flag carrier side.

Others who have opened their goal accounts for Yanga this term are DR Congo import players Fiston Mayele and Jesus Moloko who joined the club at the start of the campaign.

However, the 27-record elite league champions have fuelled preparations ahead of their next game against Azam set on October 30th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city which will be the major real test match of the campaign to them.

Both teams won their previous league matches with Azam defeating Namungo 1-0 while Yanga edged out KMC 2-0 hence the battle for crucial three points on the day will be tense.