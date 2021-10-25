Tanzania: Simba - It's 90min-Run to Group

24 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

SIMBA have maintained that their main objective is to sail into the group stage of the CAF Champions League no matter how good or bad they will play today.

The Msimbazi Street Reds face Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the return leg of match of the CAF Champions League at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam knowing in advance that stamping a win or a draw will see them back to the group stage once again.

They approach the game with heads up after winning 2-0 in the first leg match at the National Stadium in Botswana hence; they have one leg into the group stage.

If they succeed to jump into the stage, it will be Simba's back to back feat as they did the same last season in which they went as far as the quarter finals, but for this term, they have forecasted to reach into the semis.

Speaking on Saturday in the city, the team's Assistant Coach Thierry Hitimana assured Simba supporters that everything is in place for today's match and what they look for is none other than qualifying.

"We are grateful for the win we stamped in the first leg match since our target was to score and get the victory. For now, all players are injury free looking forward to the match.

"The most important thing at this juncture is to qualify and I believe that our players can do better than what they did in Botswana," Hitimana remarked.

On his part, full-back Shomari Kapombe also reiterated that what they want to achieve after the normal period of play is to claim a victory in order to proceed further into the contest.

"Our fans wherever they are, they should have a trust in us that we are 100 per cent ready to do the intended job.

We have forgotten the results we posted in the previous game as such; we will go into tomorrow's (today) match as if it was the first leg," he said.

He added that the two away goals helped them a lot to believe that they are on the right path to jump into the group stage even though they know that their opponents will come with a different game plan.

"If we manage to make it into the last 16, it will be a big achievement for me personally and the entire team bearing in mind that we are all thirsty to go beyond this stage," Kapombe said.

Established in 2014, Jwaneng Galaxy are just a young team in comparison with Simba and do not have that scary record in International matches but they are not to be underestimated as football has cruel results other times.

