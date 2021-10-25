Tanzania: Mpango Blesses Shimiwi Games Athletes

The Vice-President Philip Mpango has called on athletes participating in the Inter-Ministerial Games (SHIMIWI) in Morogoro to keep on playing even after the end of the games since sports are vital in building body fitness and fighting non-communicable diseases.

The Vice President Mpango said this yesterday when officially opening the games in Morogoro that brought together 24 ministries, eight departments and 11 regions.

Mpango said that Inter Ministerial Games are vital for workers health, discipline, friendship, unity and patriotism.

"You have to make use of these games to learn about tolerance and to live as one but also foster love and sense of patriotism as one nation.

You should compete peacefully and be disciplinary,"said Mpango. Mpango warned the games referees telling them to officiate every single game with fairness by observing all regulations governing the particular sports discipline and that will avoid unnecessary complaints from the participating teams.

In addition to that Mpango congratulated the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports for reviving SHIMIWI games and following the instructions from Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa who wanted the tournaments to be reinstated.

On his part the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports Hassan Abbasi who stood on behalf of the Minister, Innocent Bashungwa, hailed Vice President Mpango for accepting to be the guest of honour during the official opening ceremony of the games.

Abbas took the swipe to hint out on the big achievement reached by the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan in sport discipline.

"The sport sector is strategical we are dealing it with strategies and today we celebrate on biggest achievement recorded by Taifa Stars, Twiga Stars and Cricket team after doing well in the international events,"said Abbasi.

August this year Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa instructed all ministers responsible for organizing the games to meet and put in place the plan to restore the games.

The Move according to Premier will see public servants have the opportunity to participate and protect themselves from non- communicable diseases.

Majaliwa said that the Shimiwi games were important because they brought together staffs of government ministries and institutions and help improve their health.