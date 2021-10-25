Tanzania: UN Pledges Support On Tz Development Vision

UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Mr Zlatan Milisic has expressed his organization's commitment in reinforcing partnership for successful implementation of Tanzania's national development vision and priorities.

Mr Milisic made the pledge here on Saturday during the celebrations to mark 76th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations held at national level at Nyerere Square in Dodoma City..

"Today, as we do every year, we reiterate the long-standing collaboration between the government and people of Tanzania, international development partners and the United Nations" he said.

Mr Milisic said they will strive to support the health system for improved services as it is also highlighted in this year's national theme 'Building Back with Better Health Systems" - in line with key global targets for achieving SDG 3: Good Health and Well Being.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lives of millions of people and has overwhelmed health systems all over the world, exposing just how fragile even the most developed health systems can be.

"The pandemic has also halted, or reversed progress made in the health sector and shortened life expectancy. All this and more evidence show a clear need to build better and more sustainable health systems that are prepared for future shocks, such as public health emergencies" said the UN Resident Coordinator.

The adverse effects that the pandemic had on health systems has disproportionately affected women, girls and persons living with disabilities pledging to continue, together, to support all efforts to create more resilient health systems that will ensure communities and people are healthy, have access to basic health services and able to better withstand health crises such as COVID-19.

Mr Milisic said the UN has been working with national and international partners to ensure essential health services such as maternal, child and adolescent health, HIV/AIDS and GBV services are sustained throughout the pandemic.

He insisted on UN commitment to strengthen health systems by helping build, re-construct and equip health facilities.

Access to health care is not only a basic human right, but it is also essential for the prosperity of communities and the nation at large.

He commended the government for generously hosting refugees from neighboring countries but also understanding the challenges it presents.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude to the government for contributing UN peacekeepers, who are risking their lives in support of peacekeeping missions all over the world.

Officiating at the UN Day celebrations, Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax expressed the government commitment to ensure health services are accessible to majority of Tanzanians regardless of their locations.

She also called for positive use of social media to get the correct information which are of paramount importance to the well being and the right decision to get the covid-19 jabs.

Dr Tax insisted on youth to make informed decision as they are among the groups which are affected by the social media.