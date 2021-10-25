Tanzania: Dawasa Clarifies Dar Water Deficit

The Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) has stated that there is no water rationing in Dar es Salaam, and that the deficit was caused by the Lower Ruvu source's water level dropping.

DAWASA Chief Executive Officer, Cyprian Luhemeja, told reporters in the city on Saturday that the water level had reduced due to a lack of rainfall.

"The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has issued a climate outlook for the Vuli season, advising other authorities to take adequate precautions because the country would get rain that is below normal to normal," he said.

As a result, he claims that the water level has dropped and that production has dropped from 270 million litres to 210 million litres per day.

According to him, DAWASCO produces 520 million litres of water per day, but since the water level at Lower Ruvu has plummeted, production has dropped to 460 million litres, resulting in a 60 million litres deficit.

"We are working on this issue because we generate 197 million litres per day in Upper Ruvu, 7.3 million litres in Wami, and 6.8-7.0 million litres in Mtoni, so we have relocated water from Upper Ruvu to Lower Ruvu to ensure city people get water," Mr Luhemeja said.

Mr Luhemeja stated that the situation is under control, and that DAWASA will ensure that city residents have access to water via water bowsers if the situation worsens.

"While we wait for rains that may result in rising water levels, we advise people to use and store water sensibly," he said.