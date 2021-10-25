Tanzania: IMF's Relief Package Benefits Students With Special Needs

MINISTRY of Education, Science and Technology has identifies three priority areas for channeling 64.9bn/- relief package including improving learning and teaching of students with special needs.

The money is part of the 1.3 tr/- relief package provided by International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stimulate economy in sectors which have been mostly affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said, the fund will also be used in vocational education training and teachers education.

Prof Ndalichako said that the 1.47bn/- has been allocated for improving teaching and learning of students with special needs so that they can get best education.

She further explained that, 707m/- will be spent in printing braille books for 353 blind students and other 3,591 with impaired vision in secondary schools.

The Minister said the books print out of 93,366 large prints books copies will bring to an end the shortage of the books for secondary schools students with impaired vision and 9,178 copies of braile books for the blind.

Elaborating further, she said, the government will facilitate purchase of supporting gears to 410 higher learning students whereas 770m/- have been set aside for the mission.

Prof Ndalichako said in vocational education training and increasing its accessibility, under the facility, they have allocated 57.9bn/- for the task among others they will complete construction of 25 colleges in districts at the tune of 28.7bn/-

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Completion of the colleges will increase enrollment of 30,000 students in VETA colleges countrywide whereas Geita, Simiyu, Njombe and Rukwa regions colleges construction will be completed and fitted with the needed furniture and 18.7bn/- will undertake the assignments.

Moreover, 1.04bn/- will be channeled for the constructions of dormitories of Morogoro Vocational Teachers Training College (MVTTC) to meet the increasing demand of teachers that would result from the increasing number of students courtesy of the relief facility.

The Folk Development Colleges (FDC's), the government plans to spend 6.8bn/-for purchasing teaching gears and machines for 34 colleges so that they give students enrolled to get the needed knowledge, skills and expertise to meet the market demands.

In the improvement of technical training and practical, Arusha Technical College (ATC) will have 2.6bn/- share for construction of building that will accommodate two lecture halls, six lecture rooms, seven state of an art laboratory and 26 offices.

On teachers' education, Prof Ndalichako said the plan using the facility to construct 41 classrooms, three lecture halls and 15 dormitories under the tune of 5.4bn/-in Butimba, Kasulu and Morogoro teacher's colleges.

She cautioned implementers that the projects should carry value for money and pricing with the current market demand whereas they should not use a single cent for payment of allowances.

The Minister said work plan and preparations should be done come end of this month and the projects should be ready by May 30, next year.