Tanzania: 'Tz, Uganda Enjoy Bilateral Ties'

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has said that Tanzania and Uganda continue to enjoy strong bilateral relations set by the founders of the two nations.

She said the relations between the two countries have gone down to individual level, apart from being economic and commercial despite the absence of the founders of the two countries.

"Uganda is our partner not only fraternally but also economically and our presidents have been friends and we have had strategic alliances" said Mulamula during a dinner hosted by the Ugandan High Commissioner to Tanzania Richard Kabonero to celebrate 59 years of independence over the weekend.

She said following the good economic and trade relations between the two countries, Uganda agreed to construct its crude oil pipeline through Tanzania which will also be used by other countries.

"You can also see the how President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her counterpart President Yoweri Museveni cooperate in all spheres of the economy . Uganda was the first country that President Samia visited after taking over the office

Ugandan High Commissioner, Richard Kabonero said he will continue to work with Tanzania in maintaining the ties established by the founders of both countries.

He commended Tanzanians for maintaining peace, calling on other countries to continue learning from the largest east African nation.

"Tanzania has been a peaceful country since time immemorial and has played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle for other African countries. The peace that exists in Tanzania should be a model for all EAC countries and we must remain united, "said ambassador Kabonero.

The diplomat said maintaining peace is very important. Countries must protect peace that has been established and everyone should be responsible to make sure the peace is maintained.