Tanzania: Road Safety Signs, Infrastructures Placed Near Two Schools

AMEND, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with the government has constructed infrastructures and placed road safety signs near two primary schools in Temeke district to save pupils from road accidents.

The pupils at Madenge and Ruvuma primary schools were initially exposed to road accidents since their schools are adjacent to a tarmac road.

Among infrastructures that the organization has supported included construction of paved walkway alongside the tarmac road, drawing zebra crossing signs, speed limit signs and other drawings for safe road use.

AMEND's country manager Simon Kalolo said the support was part of their programme to improve road safety in Tanzania, especially for children.

In Temeke district, the organization has for the past three years supported several schools in terms of donating items, constructing infrastructures and providing education on road safety in partnership with the Traffic Police Force.

"These two schools had requested the government to construct road structures for controlling speed of vehicles passing here, so we decided to do it in support of the government while saving lives of our children," Mr Kalolo explained during an event on Friday to officially launch the newly constructed road infrastructures.

He noted that their project has been successful in protecting pupils from accidents while at schools.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Musa Manyama, representing Commanding Officer for Traffic Division, SACP Wilbroad Mutafungwa, at the event.

Speaking on behalf of SACP Mutafungwa, ASP Manyama said the traffic police in collaboration with the AMEND has a programme for educating pupils in schools over road safety matters for ensuring that the minors are safe while at schools.

"We have a special desk responsible for building capacity among pupils over road safety issues so that they avoid accidents," he said.

On her part, head teacher of Madenge primary school, Ms Lissy Kaluvya, said pupils of the two schools were previously endangered because their schools are near the tarmac road.

She said the new infrastructures will save the lives of pupils since in the past several pupils were knocked and injured while crossing the road.