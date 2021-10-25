Nigeria: Nma Asks Abia Govt to Pay Backlog of Doctors' Salaries

<i>"The main challenge facing healthcare delivery in Abia is low morale among the doctors, occasioned by unpaid salaries in Abia State University Teaching Hospital and the Hospitals Management Board."</sub>

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/490087-ondo-govt-nma-disagree-on-doctors-exodus-welfare.html">Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)</a> in Abia State, Nigeria's South-east, has called on the Abia State Government to expedite action in clearing the salary arrears of medical doctors in the state.

Chimezie Okwuonu, the chairman of the NMA in Abia State, made the call on Sunday during a press briefing to mark the beginning of the association's 2021 Physicians' Week in Umuahia.

Mr Okwuonu said, "The main challenge facing healthcare delivery in Abia is low morale among the doctors, occasioned by unpaid salaries in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and the Hospitals Management Board (HMB).

"While the resident doctors in ABSUTH are on strike, the conglomeration of health workers in the Hospitals Management Board just commenced a lockdown of General and Cottage hospitals."

He said the payment of salary arrears would go a long way in boosting the morale of doctors and encouraging a high level of productivity in the health sector.

Mr Okwuonu said the NMA remains committed to the welfare of doctors and expressed the willingness of the association to work with the government to improve healthcare delivery in Abia.

He said the components of the healthcare system include service delivery, health workforce, health information system, access to essential medicines, healthcare financing, and leadership.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the components of the healthcare system in Nigeria, adding that the theme of the event would be "Nigeria in the COVID-19 Era: Health System Strengthening for National Security and Prosperity".

Mr Okwuonu said that during the week-long event emphasis would be placed on evolving solutions for improving the healthcare system in the state and nation in the COVID-19 era.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)