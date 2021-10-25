Nigeria: Officer 'Seriously Wounded', As Gunmen Attack Police Facility in Ebonyi

<i>The agitation for an independent republic, Biafra, which is being championed by IPOB, has led to several killings and destruction in the South-east region.</sub>

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.npf.gov.ng/">police</a> in <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ebonyi_State">Ebonyi State</a>, Nigeria's South-east, have confirmed an attack on one of its facilities.

The attack, suspected to have been carried out by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, occurred on Sunday at a divisional police headquarters in Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement from the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police operatives in the facility repelled the attack, killed one of the gunmen, and recovered two AK-47 rifles and other "incriminating items".

"Regrettably, one police inspector attached to the division was seriously wounded," the spokesperson said.

"The police operational vehicles are intact," she added.

Ms Udah said the gunmen were about 35 in number, and that they were shooting sporadically at the police operatives who were on duty.

"Investigation revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations.

"One of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month," she said.

The Commissioner of Police in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/426736-dissolution-of-ebonyi-state-executive-laughable-pdp-state-chair.html">Ebonyi State</a>, Aliyu Garba, later visited the police facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

He ordered a manhunt on some of the gunmen said to have fled with gunshot wounds.

"The Commissioner of Police appeals to the law-abiding citizens of the state to promptly volunteer useful information to unravel the true identity of the fleeing gang members," Ms Udah said.



