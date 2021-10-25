Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Says Water Safe to Drink After Residents Complain of Odour

24 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

KWEKWE City Council has said its water is safe to drink following complaints from residents after it produced an off-putting odour

Director of works John Mhike speaking in a full council meeting this week said the City's water is safe to drink despite the odour coming from the water.

Mayor Future Titora had inquired on why the water was having a funny smell.

"I would like to enquire on whether our water is safe because it has an odour. Residents are really concerned," she asked.

Mhike however, in response assured residents that the water is safe to drink.

"Our water is safe to drink. The odour that some may have noted is because of algae bloom in the raw water source which was caused by the recent heat wave. This normally happens around October every year when temperatures are generally high," Mhike said.

"We are making efforts to bring the odour under control by using activated Carbon and perchlorinating the raw water. We are also disinfecting the treated water using chlorine and HTH before we pump it into the distribution network. We assure everybody in the City that the water is safe for all purposes as indicated by our laboratory tests," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X