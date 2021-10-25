Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Life Presidency Proposal Draws Fire

New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
24 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Main Opposition MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has blasted Zanu PF's proposal to amend the constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve more than two terms.

The Zanu PF youth league national executive committee proposed a constitutional amendment which would extend Mnangagwa's term in office beyond the constitutionally permissible two five-year terms.

Posting on Twitter Saturday, the abrasive Sikhala said Mnangagwa is now too old to be asking for a term extension.

"More than two terms for what Mnangagwa? You are 80 years old. You want to fight God and nature," Sikhala tweeted.

"You think you will reach 90 years like Mugabe? Inga. Good luck," he wrote.

The MDC deputy leader Tendai Biti also vowed to defend the constitution no matter what.

"The charlatans are at it again. The constitutional term limit provision is the most important provision in our constitution. We should defend that provision with our lives #ZanuPFmustgo," Biti said.

The party's youth leader Obey Sithole also weighed in saying: "The proposal by Tendai Chirau to scrap presidential term limits is yet another testimony of how wild people can be when idiocy is taken as a yardstick for political correctness. His barrenness of wisdom is even exposed when he assumes that development is centred only on ED."

Zanu PF has so far made controversial constitutional amendments to allow Mnangagwa to consolidate power which allows him to handpick vice presidents.

