Kenya: NMS Steps Up Provision of Mental Health Care Services in Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has stepped up provision of mental health care services in the city by creating mental health Departments in all the new level 2 and level 3 facilities as well as the various level 4 hospitals of Mama Lucy, Pumwani, Mbagathi hospitals.

NMS Deputy Medical Director Dr. Mohamed Musa says the facilities have been matched with health personnel including more than 23 mental health specialists.

"For the first time through NMS we have employed more than 20 Psychologists who are helping establishing these centers. We now have up to 15 presidential facilities i.e. level 2 and 3 facilities of which all have mental health departments that are catering for mental," he said.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, Dr. Asha Mohammed said that COVID-19 pandemic has shown that during any crisis, mental health challenges increase significantly and it should be given the attention it deserves.

They spoke during the ninth annual Ecobank Day celebrations, themed 'Mental Health - It's Time to Talk and Act!, which was held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South B.

Ecobank Head, Credit & Risk Management Kenya & EAC on mental health disorders, Tom Okumu emphasized on the need for the society to change the view that mental health is a taboo subject

"It is really okay to talk about mental health. Someone you know is experiencing a mental health problem, just staying in touch can really help. For many people it's the little things that friends, family and colleagues do that make a difference like visiting," said Okumu.