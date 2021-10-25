Kenya: NMS Steps Up Provision of Mental Health Care Services in Nairobi

24 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has stepped up provision of mental health care services in the city by creating mental health Departments in all the new level 2 and level 3 facilities as well as the various level 4 hospitals of Mama Lucy, Pumwani, Mbagathi hospitals.

NMS Deputy Medical Director Dr. Mohamed Musa says the facilities have been matched with health personnel including more than 23 mental health specialists.

"For the first time through NMS we have employed more than 20 Psychologists who are helping establishing these centers. We now have up to 15 presidential facilities i.e. level 2 and 3 facilities of which all have mental health departments that are catering for mental," he said.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, Dr. Asha Mohammed said that COVID-19 pandemic has shown that during any crisis, mental health challenges increase significantly and it should be given the attention it deserves.

They spoke during the ninth annual Ecobank Day celebrations, themed 'Mental Health - It's Time to Talk and Act!, which was held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South B.

Ecobank Head, Credit & Risk Management Kenya & EAC on mental health disorders, Tom Okumu emphasized on the need for the society to change the view that mental health is a taboo subject

"It is really okay to talk about mental health. Someone you know is experiencing a mental health problem, just staying in touch can really help. For many people it's the little things that friends, family and colleagues do that make a difference like visiting," said Okumu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X