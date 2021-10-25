Kenya: Musalia Mudavadi Condemns Attack on DP William Ruto

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday took his 2022 presidential campaigns to Kajiado county, cautioning against politics of intolerance.

Mr Mudavadi said Kenyans should allow presidential hopefuls to sell their agenda without interference.

While condemning attacks on Deputy President William Ruto's motorcade in Busia on Saturday, Mr Mudavadi said aspirants should be allowed to sell their views to all corners of the country.

"The absence of peace and tolerance can be destructive. When people invest in impunity, hooliganism and intolerance they are doing the country a lot of disservice," Mr Mudavadi said.

He added that hooliganism could plunge the country into similar violence witnessed in 2007 and 2008.

"I took part in the reconciliation that followed the post-election violence in 2008. Our children should not witness violence. Let's never take that path," he said at roadside rallies after attending a service at Harvest Family Church in Ongata Rongai.

Respect rule of law

The ANC leader asked Kenyans to support him, promising to improve the country's economy.

"The leadership of this country must be anchored on God. Leaders should be trusted to create jobs and make businesses thrive. Children should go to school comfortably and families enabled to put food on the table," Mr Mudavadi said.

"We want leadership that will be trusted to manage the economy, leaders who respect the rule of law and guarantee education and medical treatment for all."

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country hard, "but violence can be a bigger problem to our economy".

"Let us elect leaders who will guarantee peace and not subject people to sleepless nights," he said.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, said intolerance is cropping up in some parts of the country .

"We should not go back to where we were," he said.

Tainted by corruption

"We should not return to where people look at you based on your last name, not the content of your character."

According to the Nairobi senator, "with the country being as polarised as it is, Mr Mudavadi is the best bet for the presidency".

Present at the church service and roadside rallies were ANC Secretary General Simon Gikuru, Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula, Chairman Ken Lunani, Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo and several other leaders.

Mr Gikuru said Kenyans are at a crossroads, adding that the ANC party leader is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We as ANC are offering a leader that is not tainted by corruption and other ills," Mr Gikuru said.

"The country's soul needs a Musalia Mudavadi to survive as he is committed to see Kenya move to the next level."