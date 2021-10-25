Kenya Airways is Africa's Most Expensive Airline, Say Regulators

25 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Juma

Kenya Airways has the most expensive tickets among airlines operating in Africa, charging more on average than carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways and Air France.

A new study by competition authorities representing a total of 24 African countries found that KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, charges the highest average fares on domestic and international flights.

The finding shows the national carrier risks losing market share to cheaper rivals like Ethiopian Airlines and new entrants, including Uganda Airlines.

KQ had higher fares on most routes where it has competition, though there are a few instances where its rivals charge more.

"Kenya Airways has the highest average passenger price per kilometre (APPK) for all its domestic, regional and international routes," the report by the African Competition Forum (ACF) says.

