South Africa and China Legislatures Commit to Strengthen Diplomatic Relations

document

During the fifth meeting of the Regular Exchange Mechanism (REM) between the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Assembly (NA) of South Africa, the two legislative bodies agreed to reinforce their cooperation and continue exchanging good practices for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Among other things, the latest engagement between the two institutions covered Covid-19 cooperation, economics and trade, rural development and poverty eradication. Sharing their experiences in handling the pandemic, the Chinese said their government took rapid and firm measures to control the virus within a short period. Mr Liu Qian, the Chairperson of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of NPC said China has administered of 2,2 billion doses of Covid vaccine to strengthen their defence against the virus.

"Although we still have sporadic cases, the virus is now under control and we have maintained a smooth running of the economy and the country," said Mr Liu. He also emphasised the principle of putting people's lives first, through the provision of free testing and medical services.

Mr Liu also warned against politicising the Covid-19 pandemic, especially on where the virus originates, adding that it was a complex scientific matter that should continue to be studied. "Other countries embark on political manoeuvring. We oppose any politicisation of the originality of the virus and support scientific research in tracing originality," Mr Liu said.

Mr Madala Ntombela, the NA's House Chairperson for International Relations said the meeting between the two legislatures was an important platform to exchange and deepen diplomatic relations. "We as parliamentarians must call upon our countries' leaders to ensure a rules-based multilateral system. The legitimacy will be undermined if each of the countries deviate from the rules. We must honour international laws and ensure compliance with rules," the House Chairperson said.

Mr Ntombela added: "Let us continue using this exchange to strengthen our bond and safeguard the future of mankind." The two legislatures agreed that their countries will continue to deepen cooperation to the benefit of their populations.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health in the NA, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, argued for the need to invest in the development of medical technology for possible future virus outbreaks. "It is important for our two countries to continue with cooperation in the health sector to boost the development of medical devices and strengthen the local production of Covid vaccines in South Africa," emphasised Dr Jacobs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa External Relations Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting also discussed poverty eradication measures, with the Chinese claiming that they had carried out the largest poverty alleviation programme in human history. The NPC's Chairperson of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Mr Chen Xiwen, argued that poverty alleviation was one of the main focus areas in building a progressive and equal society. Mr Chen said his country was able to lift millions of people out of poverty and met the Sustainable Development Goal on poverty eradication 10 years ahead of the scheduled deadline.

"As part of poverty eradication measures, it is important to prioritise the development of agriculture in rural areas, promote modernisation of agriculture as well as revitalisation of the rural areas. Since the establishment of these diplomatic ties, cooperation continues to expand. We look forward to working with South Africa to achieve rural development and prosperity," added Mr Chen.

His counterpart from the NA, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said South Africa has much to learn from the Chinese best practices in the agriculture and rural development sector. The two legislatures also agreed to hold further in-depth discussions on the role of parliaments on the topic of global climate change.

"We need to encourage members of our parliaments to play active roles on the subject of climate change, this matter is critical to both the present generation and those who will come after, we can't leave a life debt arising from not intervening timeously and appropriately," said Mr Cedric Frolick, who is the House Chairperson for Committees and Oversight in the NA.

Sakhile Mokoena