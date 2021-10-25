South Africa: Fifty Years After Ahmed Timol's Murder, Secret Deals Mean No Justice for Victims of Apartheid Crimes

24 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mamphela Ramphele

Dr Mamphela Ramphele is a medical doctor, political activist, academic and businesswoman. She is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town and Managing Director of the World Bank. She is the Acting Chairperson of the Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust.

To protect the integrity of its processes, the TRC was premised on the fact that there would be no general amnesty for perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes. To avoid prosecution, perpetrators had to apply for amnesty. But secret deals between the former apartheid rulers and the ANC meant that that process was buried.

The South African government has a duty to inform citizens, in general, and the families and friends of victims, in particular, of the nature of the "deal" that has led to the non-prosecution of perpetrators of heinous crimes committed by members of apartheid security forces.

Citizens have a right to know, not only the terms of the deal, but the reasons why leaders of government were willing to forego justice with respect to the murders of courageous and committed comrades, colleagues and friends. And, what impact this has had, and continues to have, on where South Africa is today.

The reason citizens should know is because...

