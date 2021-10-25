South Africa: Military Ombud Seeks Review of Its Act to Allow for Own-Initiative Investigation

press release

The South African Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo said the case of Collins Khoza who died during the interaction with the SANDF members has highlighted the need to review the Military Ombud Act 12 of 2012 to make provision for own initiative investigations.

Military Ombud Vusumuzi Masondo mentioned this in his speech during the 13th virtual International Conference of Ombuds Institutions for the Armed Forces (ICOAF) held last week in Canberra, Australia.

In its current form, the Act does not allow the Office to initiate its own investigations unlike other government institutions such as Chapter 9 institutions, but wait for the complainants to come approach the Office with their complaint.

Masondo said the challenges they experienced during the lockdown due to COVID19 warrant a review of their mandate and operating procedures to identify and address possible shortcomings.

He also highlighted that the lockdown adversely affected his Office's 12 month deadline case resolution time. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to review their operating procedures and address areas of possible shortcomings.

"The increased use of social media in an effort to lodge complaints suggests that additional complaints registration mechanisms may be needed. Those directly affected by the incident specifically the Khoza matter did not come forward to lodge a complaint with the Office. We were unable to launch an investigation without a Ministerial instruction," said Masondo.

"New innovative ways and methods of resolving complaints expeditiously need to be found and it is for this reason why the Office commissioned a Stakeholder Perception Survey with Stellenbosch University. The objective of the survey was to assess stakeholder perception from current serving and former members of the Defence Force and the public," he added.

Masondo told the conference delegates that the survey findings and recommendations will surely assist the Office to enhance its service standards, internal systems, public relations, improve public trust and confidence and accessibility of the Office.

"These interventions will certainly go a long way in strengthening the institutional capacity, public perception, enhanced autonomy and knowledge management within the Office; and services provided to the public and the armed forces," he said.