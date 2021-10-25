South Africa: GCIS Hosts Digital Skills Masterclass for Small Business and Media Entrepreneurs, 27 Oct

press release

Digify Africa and GCIS to host virtual digital skills masterclass for small business and media entrepreneurs

Digify Africa and the Government of Communication and Information Systems are proud to present the Boost with Facebook Masterclass, a virtual masterclass session on the 27th October 2021 from 14:00 to 15:00. The masterclass is aimed at equipping small business and media entrepreneurs with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Digify Africa is a non-profit organisation that has been delivering free digital skills and literacy to communities across Africa since 2011. The organisation strives to empower communities with digital skills to build sustainable livelihoods in the digital economy. Digify Africa is committed to supporting SMEs through, Boost with Facebook, a free digital skills workshop that teaches entrepreneurs how to utilise the Facebook Business family of apps: Facebook Business Suite, Instagram for Business, and WhatsApp for Business to drive business growth.

The impact has been widely felt in the SMME community, challenging businesses to innovate and migrate online. For those with limited access to skills and resources, acquiring the skills needed is more challenging than ever. Boost with Facebook seeks to alleviate this skills gap in the SMME community. At Digify Africa, we strive to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to navigate the online space and build resilient businesses through these sessions.

"As the GCIS we are honoured to partner with Digify Africa in delivering this impactful masterclass training for entrepreneurs. We call on all small business owners, media entrepreneurs and young people aspiring to venture into entrepreneurship to sign up for the masterclass," said the Director-General of the GCIS, Phumla Williams

"SMMEs are the backbone of our economy, and we believe that partnerships with key stakeholders like the Digify Africa allow us to support entrepreneurs and make a valuable contribution to the recovery of the country's economy," added Williams.

The expert trainers will deliver the virtual masterclasses in two sessions. The first session will look at How to build your online presence on Facebook on the 27th October 2021 and How to Use WhatsApp to grow your business on 17th November 2021.

NB: Space is limited on a first come first serve basis, register today on https://gcis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GiTrKaLRSvi7PONcPqLu4g

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #EmpowerMzansi #VukTalk #DigitalSkills