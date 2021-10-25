South Africa: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Welcomes Sentencing of Three Rhino Poachers

press release

85-year sentences to three Rhino poachers welcomed by Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment welcomes the hefty sentence handed down by the Mogwase Regional Court in North West to three rhino poachers on 20 October 2021. This reflects the severity of the crimes involved in the poaching of rhino in South Africa and sends a clear message to those involved in these unlawful activities.

Sentences of 85 years each were handed down to Mozambican nationals, Arlindo Muhlanga, Adam Hlongwane and Gamula Chauke.

The men were arrested in 2018 following the poaching and dehorning of three rhino cows in the Pilanesberg Game Reserve. The men were found in possession of, amongst others, six rhino horn, an axe, firearms and ammunition. The bakkie they were travelling in was also confiscated.

The men were convicted on 10 charges each. These included three charges of illegal hunting of the three white rhino cows, illegally chopping off of rhino horns, illegal possession and conveyancing of six rhino horn in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and trespassing in a protected area.

The sentence was ordered to run concurrently. The court took into account the fact that the three had been imprisoned for three years while awaiting completion of their trial. They will therefore serve an effective 35 years in prison. All three poachers have been declared unfit to possess a firearm.