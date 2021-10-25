South Africa: Water and Sanitation Welcomes Heavy Rains in Karoo

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation is grateful for the heavy rainfall that fell in the central zone, i.e. Greater and Klein Karoo, late last week. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says rains won't relieve water shortages right away in the region. However, the rains have brought hope to farming communities.

"Approximately 20 to 79 mm of rain fell on drought-stricken areas of the Karoo", Ratau adds. The bulk of the Western Cape is reaching the end of the rainy season as the province is a winter rainfall area. Citizens are therefore urged to continue to conserve water.

Meanwhile the hydrological report of today 25 October, suggests some improvements in Western Cape Dam storage systems. In particular, the Gouritz River Catchment System has seen significant increases as it is currently at 29,33% as compared to 24,28% as at last week.

Misverstand, Pietersfontein, LeeuGamka and Gamkapoort Dams all saw an increase of more than 5% following the recent rains. The Western Cape Water Supply System comprised of six (6) dams has also breached 100% mark again.

