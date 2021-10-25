South Africa: Water and Sanitation Welcomes Heavy Rains in Karoo

25 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation is grateful for the heavy rainfall that fell in the central zone, i.e. Greater and Klein Karoo, late last week. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says rains won't relieve water shortages right away in the region. However, the rains have brought hope to farming communities.

"Approximately 20 to 79 mm of rain fell on drought-stricken areas of the Karoo", Ratau adds. The bulk of the Western Cape is reaching the end of the rainy season as the province is a winter rainfall area. Citizens are therefore urged to continue to conserve water.

Meanwhile the hydrological report of today 25 October, suggests some improvements in Western Cape Dam storage systems. In particular, the Gouritz River Catchment System has seen significant increases as it is currently at 29,33% as compared to 24,28% as at last week.

Misverstand, Pietersfontein, LeeuGamka and Gamkapoort Dams all saw an increase of more than 5% following the recent rains. The Western Cape Water Supply System comprised of six (6) dams has also breached 100% mark again.

"Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X