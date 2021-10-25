South Africa: Masterclass to Support Small Business and Media Entrepreneurs

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with Digify Africa, is to host a virtual masterclass session for small business and media entrepreneurs.

Wednesday's masterclass is aimed at equipping small business and media entrepreneurs with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Digify Africa is a non-profit organisation that has been delivering free digital skills and literacy to communities across Africa since 2011. The organisation strives to empower communities with digital skills to build sustainable livelihoods in the digital economy.

Digify Africa is committed to supporting small and medium enterprises ( SMEs) through Boost with Facebook, a free digital skills workshop that teaches entrepreneurs how to utilise the Facebook Business family of apps such as the Facebook Business Suite, Instagram for Business, and WhatsApp for Business to drive business growth.

"The impact has been widely felt in the [Small, Medium-sized and Micro Enterprises] SMME community, challenging businesses to innovate and migrate online. For those with limited access to skills and resources, acquiring the skills needed is more challenging than ever. Boost with Facebook seeks to alleviate this skill gap in the SMME community. At Digify Africa, we strive to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to navigate the online space and build resilient businesses through these sessions," said Digify Africa in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the GCIS, Phumla Williams said that GCIS is honoured to partner with Digify Africa in delivering this impactful masterclass training for entrepreneurs.

"We call on all small business owners, media entrepreneurs and young people aspiring to venture into entrepreneurship to sign up for the masterclass.

"SMMEs are the backbone of our economy, and we believe that partnerships with key stakeholders like the Digify Africa allow us to support entrepreneurs and make a valuable contribution to the recovery of the country's economy," Williams said.

The expert trainers will deliver the virtual masterclasses in two sessions. The first session will take place this Wednesday, looking at how to build your online presence on Facebook. Meanwhile ,the second session will be held on 17 November 2021 looking at how to use WhatsApp to grow business.