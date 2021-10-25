South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Wishes Matric Class of 2021 Good Luck Ahead of Exams On Wednesday

press release

Premier Alan Winde wishes matric class of 2021 good luck ahead of exams on Wednesday

Ahead of the start of the Matric exams on Wednesday, I would like to wish the Western Cape's class of 2021 the best of luck.

I am so incredibly proud of each and every Matric learner across the province. The COVID-19 pandemic has added so many additional hurdles in the way of this class, but they have overcome them to get this far. This is a remarkable class and I salute you.

I would also like to use this opportunity to thank parents, teachers and other key education officials for their tireless effort to prepare our children for this critical point in their school career. Thank you for everything you do for our province, and for its future.

While this is a stressful time for many of our matrics, it is also a very exciting one as it is an opportunity to show your hard work and put pen to paper, showing what you've learnt. It is the final and most important stretch before you conclude your high school career. Remember to stay focused and prepare diligently.

If you are battling with stress and anxiety during this time, I also encourage you to get support. You are not in this alone and there are many people who can help you. You can contact your teacher or school for support, or you can contact the Safe Schools call centre for a referral on 0800 45 46 47.

I say with confidence that you have the entire province behind you, class of 2021. We are rooting for you every step of the way. Goodluck!