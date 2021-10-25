Africa: How to Navigate the Rising Sea Levels

analysis

Sea-level rise is not a major threat in South Africa but, tied with other climate crisis consequences, it can become one. Here's how higher sea levels could affect the country's coastal cities.

With the world heating up, countries are expected to make ambitious efforts to keep global temperature rise below 1.50C at the upcoming COP26 negotiations. Africa, one of the most vulnerable regions to the climate crisis, is likely to get hotter at twice the global rate, with sea-level rise a consequence.

For a long time, global warming was almost solely a phenomenon associated with melting glaciers. Alongside this notion were images of polar bears stranded on cracked-off pieces of ice -- and land expected to almost disappear as it was swallowed by sea-level rise.

For South Africa, sea-level rise is "not a terrible threat", according to Dr Melanie Lück-Vogel, a senior researcher with the coastal systems research group at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This is due to South African coastal shelves being quite steep, with the exception of some estuaries, mainly on the south coast. She adds, however, that the threat of sea-level rise becomes dangerous once it combines with storm events and "normal" high-water...