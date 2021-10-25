Angola: President Pleased With Angola/Portugal Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço said Friday that friendship and cooperation relations with Portugal are at a "very high level".

"I have been fortunate, during my first term in office, of managing to keep the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries at a very high level, at all levels, including at a personal level," João Lourenço was quoted by Portuguese News Agency "Lusa" as saying.

He added that "despite the fact that the (Portuguese) Head of State is from one political family and the Prime Minister from another, this has by no means overshadowed the good relations" that both countries have had.

To João Lourenço, the personal relations of the political leaders helped to build a "good level of relations between the two countries".

In virtual debate, the Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that his country and Angola live an "exceptional relationship, in all fields", and internationally "they form a very strong axis" in the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and beyond.

In a conversation with President João Lourenço, via videoconference, broadcast Friday at the fourth edition of the Euro-Africa Forum, the Portuguese statesman praised "the excellent relations between States", which, in his opinion, "have only improved over the last few years".

On the other hand, he highlighted the "leading role" of Angola in the African continent, and, on the part of Portugal, "the relationship with European countries" that are also related to Angola, current president of the CPLP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Angola is exercising the rotating presidency of the CPLP, the Portuguese Head of State referred to João Lourenço as "the President of all CPLP citizens", adding: "It is a pleasure to have my President João Lourenço in this conversation".

"Portugal can count on Angola at all times, in all situations, in the same way that Angola relies on Portugal at all times and in all situations," said the Angolan President.

In this regard, the Portuguese statesman highlighted the recent "ministerial summit between Portugal and Angola", which, in his opinion, took place "in an exceptional climate" and "showed the good moment" of bilateral relations.

The debate between the Portuguese and Angolan Presidents, in digital format, was the high point of the 4th edition of the Euro-Africa Forum, which began on Wednesday and ended Friday, in an initiative of the Portuguese Diaspora Council.

The Portuguese Diaspora Council is a Portuguese global network founded in 2012 and whose main objective is to enhance the brand, image and reputation of Portugal.