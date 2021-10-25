Nigeria: Okechukwu to IPOB - Join Ohanaeze in Exploring a Political Solution for Kanu's Release

25 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tony Adibe

The Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has advised the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to join the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to explore a political solution for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Okechukwu made the call while briefing newsmen Sunday in Enugu against the backdrop of the latest threat by IPOB to shut down South East for one week.

He said a political solution, not threats, would lead to the release of Kanu and persuade other Nigerians to support Igbo presidency in 2023.

Okechukwu said shutting down South East for seven days or more would most likely lead to more loss of Igbo lives, stagnation of the zone's economy, hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.

"To be frank, it is doubtful whether shutting down will lead to freedom for Nnamdi Kanu or any other freedom," he added.

According to him, working with Ohanaeze for a political solution is not cowardice, but a "Pragmatic and home-bitter truth solution given the dangers ahead.

