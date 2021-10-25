Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Ogun Church, Abduct 3 Worshippers

25 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Gunmen Sunday attacked Cherubim and Seraphim church at Oba Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and kidnapped three worshippers.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums stormed the church during a vigil in the early hours of Sunday and abducted three members identified as Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan and Mary Oliyide.

Sources close to the victims' families said the kidnappers have reached out to them and demanded a ransom of N6million to free them.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He said the anti-kidnapping unit of the state police command has been dispatched to the area to rescue the victims.

Oyeyemi reiterated the command's warning to religious bodies against holding vigil or prayer session in isolated areas that would make their members vulnerable to kidnapping.

