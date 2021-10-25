Nigeria: Weeks After, Bodies of Suspected Thief, 2 Trackers Still Missing in River

The bodies of a suspected thief and two others who chased him into a river in Kwara are yet to be recovered weeks after the incident.

The incident occurred last month when two auto-mechanics around the scene of the incident chased a suspected thief into the Amilengbe river.

Residents had told Daily Trust that the three men, who were being watched by locals during the chase, later disappeared in the river.

Efforts by people around and men of the Kwara State Fire Service to recover their bodies have, however, been futile.

The State Fire Service had said "We learnt the suspect stole from some Igbo traders around Amilengbe and jumped into the river when he got to the bridge. But after several hours of search, we have not seen any of their traces, whether they are dead or alive."

When contacted on Sunday, the HOD, Media and Publicity, Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the bodies have not been recovered.

He said, "Their bodies are yet to be recovered. Our men have searched the river several times without success."